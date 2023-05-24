Miami-Dade school moves Biden inauguration poem after parent complaint

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – The Miami-Dade school district is responding to criticism over a decision to move a poem written by Amanda Gorman, the National Youth Poet Laureate, which was delivered at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, to a school library section aimed at older readers after a parent complained.

Misattributing its authorship to Oprah Winfrey, the parent at the Bob Graham Education Center, a Pre-K through eighth-grade school in Miami Lakes, said “The Hill We Climb” contained “indirectly (sic) hate messages.”

The poem references themes of racial justice.

“We, the successors of a country and a time where a skinny Black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother can dream of becoming president only to find herself reciting for one. And, yes, we are far from polished, far from pristine, but that doesn’t mean we are striving to form a union that is perfect, we are striving to forge a union with purpose, to compose a country committed to all cultures, colors, characters and conditions of man.” Excerpt from the “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman

Gorman tweeted that she was “gutted” by the decision and decried “censorship” taking place across the country as book challenges gain steam.

Attaching a copy of the complaint, she added: “So they ban my book from young readers, confuse me with @oprah, fail to specify what parts of my poetry they object to, refuse to read any reviews, and offer no alternatives…Unnecessary #bookbans like these are on the rise, and we must fight back.”

“Are you aware of professional reviews on this material?” the complaint form asks.

“I don’t need it,” the parent wrote.

That parent’s complaint also claims other texts in the library regarding African American and Cuban themes are indoctrinating children.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, set to launch his presidential campaign Wednesday, has made challenges against books promoting “indoctrination” a central focus.

For its part, Miami-Dade County Public Schools pushed back against the idea that the book was “banned.”

The book, a district tweet reads, “was never banned or removed from one of our schools. The book is available in the media center as part of the middle grades collection.”

A district spokesperson said Tuesday night that the school determined that “The Hill We Climb” is “better suited for middle school students and it was shelved in the middle school section of the media center.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava weighed in on the controversy Wednesday morning, tweeting at Gorman from her campaign account, telling the poet that her work “inspired our youth to become active participants in their government and to help shape the future.”

“We want you to come to Miami-Dade to do a reading of your poem,” Levine Cava said. “If you’re in, we will coordinate.”

Local 10 News tried speaking to parents at the Bob Graham Education Center about the controversy Wednesday morning, but they were either unaware of it or didn’t wish to comment.