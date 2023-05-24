Police: Man sets fire in home with children asleep inside, says it’s ex’s fault for leaving him

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County man was arrested after allegedly setting a fire inside the home he shared with several others.

According to police, 30-year-old Jonathan Carr purposely set a fire in his bedroom closet while there were several people elsewhere inside the home, including two sleeping children.

It happened on April 29 at a home located on 28000 block of Southwest 125th Street, near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

Police said witnesses told them Carr barricaded himself in his bedroom and set the fire, and was found in the room laughing after a roommate forced his way inside.

When asked why he set the fire, Carr said it was the fault of his ex-girlfriend, who had left the home two weeks prior, according to an arrest form.

Police said Carr ran away after setting the fire, leaving the remaining residents to seek help from neighbors with fire extinguishers until first responders arrived.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

It was nearly a month later when officers finally caught up with Carr.

He was arrested on Tuesday in Homestead and is facing charges of attempted felony murder and first degree arson.