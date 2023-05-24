82º

Police: Man sets fire in home with children asleep inside, says it’s ex’s fault for leaving him

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Mugshot for 30-year-old Jonathan Carr (Miami-Dade County Corrections)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County man was arrested after allegedly setting a fire inside the home he shared with several others.

According to police, 30-year-old Jonathan Carr purposely set a fire in his bedroom closet while there were several people elsewhere inside the home, including two sleeping children.

It happened on April 29 at a home located on 28000 block of Southwest 125th Street, near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

Police said witnesses told them Carr barricaded himself in his bedroom and set the fire, and was found in the room laughing after a roommate forced his way inside.

When asked why he set the fire, Carr said it was the fault of his ex-girlfriend, who had left the home two weeks prior, according to an arrest form.

Police said Carr ran away after setting the fire, leaving the remaining residents to seek help from neighbors with fire extinguishers until first responders arrived.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

It was nearly a month later when officers finally caught up with Carr.

He was arrested on Tuesday in Homestead and is facing charges of attempted felony murder and first degree arson.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

