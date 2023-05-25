Daughter creates GoFundMe after mother of 7 killed in northeast Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Seven siblings are asking for the community’s help Thursday after their mother was killed in a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade police responded to a shooting call around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Oak Grove Park, located at Northeast 159th Street and Sixth Avenue.

Authorities said 33-year-old Jeretha Lawson was fatally shot behind the wheel of an SUV with her six children, ranging between the ages of 7 and 17 years old, when some kind of dispute occurred between Lawson and another group.

According to police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel attempted to transport Lawson to a nearby hospital, but she died at the scene.

Lawson’s oldest daughter has since created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral and living expenses.

“We need help getting the person that took our mother that was a soldier who never would’ve left us. She always came back to us but now she will never see us again because of a coward that took her life in front of,” Lawson’s daughter wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Lawson’s boyfriend of more than five years told Local 10 News that his partner worked as a home healthcare aid and that she was a giving person.

He said one of Lawson’s kids was not in the car at the time of the shooting.

Detectives said the suspect involved in the shooting fled the scene before police arrived. They are working to find and speak with the other people who were involved in the dispute.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call 911 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Click here to donate to the Lawson family’s GoFundMe page.