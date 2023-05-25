DeSantis to solicit contributions from top donors at Four Seasons Hotel in Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis made an appearance on Fox News right after his official announcement during a glitchy Twitter Space event.

MIAMI – Right after a glitchy audio stream disrupted his official announcement, Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox News on Wednesday night to promote his 2024 presidential campaign.

The Federal Election Commission filing allowed him to launch his “Great American Comeback” campaign video ad and to co-host the Twitter Space event on Wednesday evening.

“We had a huge audience,” DeSantis said adding, the audio event that Elon Musk hosted “was the biggest they ever had” and “it did break the Twitter space.”

Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump were quick to attack DeSantis. Biden took a jab with a “This link works” tweet and Trump released a parody graphic to mock his campaign video.

In Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, The Four Seasons Hotel was preparing to welcome DeSantis’s top donors on Thursday. Miami police officers expected protesters to demonstrate outside.

DeSantis was also promoting his 256-page “The Courage to Be Free” book published in February. More than $110 million in fundraising will likely end up with the Never Back Down Super Political Action Committee.

