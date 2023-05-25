Witnesses report funnel cloud in Miami-Dade, hail in Broward

The Local 10 News Weather Authority reports on severe weather on Thursday in South Florida.

Witnesses reported a funnel cloud in Miami-Dade County and hail in Broward County, as storms moved across South Florida on Thursday.

A witness shared a video of a funnel cloud near South Miami Heights Elementary School at 12231 SW 190 Terrace.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for an area in southwestern Miami-Dade. There were also warnings issued for Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Davie.

There is a chance of more showers and thunderstorms on Friday. By Saturday, drier air will rush in. This will drop the rain chances significantly.

A witness reported a funnel cloud on Thursday in Kendall. (Courtesy photo)