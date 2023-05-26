Caught on Camera: Man spits, throws rock at Ms. Cheezious in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video vandalizing the popular Ms. Cheezious restaurant.

According to police, surveillance video shows the man, who was wearing only black sneakers and shorts, walking up to the business at 7418 Biscayne Blvd. at 4:03 a.m. May 13 and spitting at the front glass.

The man is then seen walking away, only to return minutes later.

The video shows him walking past the restaurant, circling back and then throwing a rock that he had in his pocket at the front window, shattering the glass.

The man is then seen running away.

Police described the suspect as a white male, who is between 5 feet, 8 inches tall to 5 feet, 10 inches tall. Police say he is around 200 pounds and has short black hair.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.