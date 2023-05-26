Police: Homeless man fatally stabbed on Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami

MIAMI – Detectives are investigating a stabbing that left one man dead on the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami overnight.

According to Miami police, officers responded to a call regarding a stabbing around 1:25 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Authorities said upon arrival, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they believe the victim was homeless.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where police officers were see investigating in the area.

Police have not said if a suspect was detained after the incident.

Detectives were also asking for the public’s help Thursday in locating a murder suspect after a homeless man and woman were fatally shot in two separate incidents in northwest Miami-Dade back in January.

Miami police said on Friday that Friday’s incident is not connected to the other homeless homicides in January.

Ron Book, Chair of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, released the following statement Friday in regard to the safety of the homeless, which you can read below.

“There is no more heinous crime than bringing harm to any of the most vulnerable members of our community. All of us have an obligation to step up and protect people experiencing homelessness, and, in situations like this, we must help bring the person who committed this horrible crime to justice. The Homeless Trust applauds the commitment of City of Miami Police, The Miami Dade County Police Department and Miami-Dade County State Attorney Kathy Fernandez Rundle who continue to treat these cases as priorities,” he said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.