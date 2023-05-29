Gun recovered at scene following hit-and-run crash involving Corvette in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – The Sunny Isles Beach Police Department is searching for the driver of a red Corvette who fled the scene following a crash Monday morning.

The hit-and-run was reported just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of 178th Street and Collins Avenue.

According to Sunny Isles Beach police Sgt. Melissa Porro, the Corvette and a blue vehicle collided at the intersection.

Porro said officers arrived at the scene a short time later, but the driver of the Corvette had fled the area on foot toward the beach area.

She said a gun was found at the scene.

Injuries were reported from the other party involved in the crash, however police did not immediately disclose how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.