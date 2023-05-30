Video shows police pursuit of stolen vehicle that left 2 hospitalized in crash in Golden Beach

Local 10 News obtained surveillance video of the pursuit Tuesday that left two hospitalized and three vehicles, including a patrol car heavily damaged.

GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after two people were injured in a crash during a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Golden Beach Monday afternoon.

Local 10 News obtained surveillance video of the pursuit Tuesday that left two hospitalized and three vehicles, including a Golden Beach patrol car, heavily damaged.

“They are using any type of tactic that they can to get away from us and they don’t care. They just blatantly don’t care,” said Capt. Yovany Diaz, of the Golden Beach Police Department.

Authorities said the pursuit began when they saw a teen in a Lexus making an illegal U-turn.

According to Golden Beach Police Chief Rudy Herbello, the Lexus was stolen when a group of juveniles were being used as bait to steal the car.

Local 10 News spoke with Golden Beach Town Manager Alex Diaz who said that there have been hundreds of vehicles that were reported stolen in the area.

“We know there have been 505 cars stolen in northeast Miami-Dade. These are families affected. When these individuals are running and fleeing from police, they have no regard for life,” he said.

Video shows the suspect in the stolen Lexus swerving around patrol cars that were trying to block him and prevent his vehicle from fleeing the scene.

Golden Beach has seen its share of crime over the last two months.

Golden Beach police Sgt. Joseph Bautista was shot on April 29 following the pursuit of two suspects in a stolen vehicle in Hollywood.

Diaz told Local 10 News that he knows the crash could’ve been a lot worse.

“There could have been a child in the back of that car. Lives matter and lives are being affected by this and we need to put an end to it,” he said.

Police said the teen was arrested and taken to a nearby jail. He has not yet been identified.