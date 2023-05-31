76º

9-1-1 calls released following mass shooting along Hollywood Broadwalk

Officers have made 2 arrests, still searching for 3 suspects

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – An extremely scary scene unfolded on Monday along Hollywood Beach after gunfire erupted along the crowded Broadwalk.

Police said an altercation between two groups led to shots being fired shortly before 7 p.m. on the Hollywood Broadwalk between Johnson Street and Garfield Street.

Nine people were injured, including four juveniles between the ages of 1 and 17.

Police have since arrested two men, Morgan Deslouches and Keshawn Paul Stewart, on firearms charges.

The 9-1-1 calls from the incident were released on Tuesday.

In that audio, concerned callers are heard trying to alert the authorities and have them respond as quickly as possible, with several describing the victims who were struck by gunfire.

Police are still searching for three suspects they believe to have been involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

