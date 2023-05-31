South Miami man jailed after shooting father, claiming self-defense, police say

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – A 32-year-old South Miami man faced an attempted murder charge after police said he shot and wounded his father Tuesday morning.

Kelsey Dewane Toomer Jr. is accused of shooting his father just after 8:30 a.m. at Toomer’s home in the 5900 block of Southwest 62nd Street.

According to an arrest report, police entered the house to find Toomer’s father lying on the ground bleeding and Toomer “standing with his hands up facing the front door.”

Toomer twice proclaimed “it was self-defense,” the investigating officer wrote. The report doesn’t elaborate upon what may have led up to the shooting.

Police seized a semiautomatic handgun after arresting Toomer, the report states.

He was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of noontime Wednesday.