Video shows victim with hands up before robbers shoot, kill him in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – As police seek to identify and locate suspects in the case, newly-obtained surveillance video shows the moments a man was robbed, shot and left for dead in the street in North Miami Beach early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 171st Street and Third Avenue in North Miami Beach, located in an industrial area near the Golden Glades interchange.

The video shows a man walking when he is approached by two people. It appears the two are robbing him; a suspect in the yellow hoodie reaches for the victim’s pocket.

The footage shows a struggle as the victim puts his hands up and backs away. Moments later, one of the suspects goes to the car and grabs a gun before firing; the two later fled the scene in a black sedan, leaving the victim bleeding in the street.

Family members identified the victim as 22-year-old Malcom Johnson Jr.

Police have not officially identified him.

Family members say Johnson kept to himself and was from the Pompano Beach area. They said they want the suspects caught right away.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.