Police arrest man in fatal North Miami Beach robbery turned shooting

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police have made an arrest in a fatal Tuesday morning shooting in North Miami Beach, officials said Thursday.

Police arrested 20-year-old Marcus Ealy, one of two suspects accused of robbing and shooting a man, identified by family members as Malcolm Johnson Jr., in an industrial area near the Golden Glades interchange at around 1 a.m.

The shooting was captured on camera.

The footage shows a struggle as the victim puts his hands up and backs away. Moments later, one of the suspects goes to the car and grabs a gun before firing; the two later fled the scene in a black sedan, leaving the victim bleeding in the street.

Ealy was already in custody in Broward County after Hollywood police arrested him Wednesday for grand theft auto. An arrest is still pending for the other suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.