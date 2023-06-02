Victim identified in fatal Rickenbacker Causeway stabbing; police seek information

MIAMI – A homeless man who was fatally stabbed last week on the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami was identified by police Friday as 48-year-old Tyson Cash.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 200 block of the Rickenbacker Causeway just before 1:30 a.m. May 26 in reference to a stabbing.

Police said they found Cash at the scene, suffering from apparent stab wounds.

City of Miami Fire Rescue personnel also responded to the area and worked to revive Cash, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“City of Miami Homicide Detectives are diligently working the case to determine a motive and to locate the suspect responsible for committing this heinous crime,” the police department said in a news release Friday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Homicide Office at 305-603-6350 or 305-579-6111.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.