Florida Panthers fans travel to Nevada for historic game

Scott Phillips was among the many Florida Panthers fans who were in Las Vegas on Friday to witness the team’s history.

LAS VEGAS – Scott Phillips was among the many Florida Panthers fans who were in Las Vegas on Friday to witness the team’s history.

The Florida Panthers have been very good on the road this playoff run, but playing Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada can be difficult.

“I’m hoping six or seven games with Florida,” Phillips said. “It’s going to be a tough one though; Vegas has a powerhouse there.”

Carlos Gianos was a Floridian who celebrated a happy coincidence.

“My son’s in the Air Force and we came out to visit him,” Gianos said. “It just happens to be perfect!”

Jennifer Gianos said she was enjoying rooting for both the Florida Panthers and Miami Heat.

“Panthers you’ve got to love it and basketball got to love it,” Gianos said.