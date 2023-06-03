Teen hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lauderhill, source says

Police are investigating a shooting that left on juvenile hospitalized Saturday morning in Lauderhill, sources say.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating a shooting that left one teen injured early Saturday morning, a source told Local 10 News.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. Saturday when police received two ShotSpotter notifications in the area of Northwest 59th Avenue and Northwest 21st Street.

Upon arrival, police found a male teenager that had been shot several times, according to a source.

Sources told Local 10 News that Lauderhill Fire Rescue transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale for treatment. He was listed in critical, but stable condition and is undergoing surgery, authorities said.

Local 10 News was at the shooting scene where police were investigating the residential area and caution tape was blocking off the crime scene.

Police have not announced if a suspect was detained after the shooting.

The victim’s age or identity have not yet been released.

