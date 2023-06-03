Lauderhill holds ‘Walk for Peace’ event to support victims of gun violence

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – The City of Lauderhill held an event Saturday to support victims of gun violence.

According to organizers, the “Walk for Peace” event brought residents together to support victims of gun violence and pledge for peace in the city.

Spearheaded by Lauderhill Commissioner Melissa Dunn, the event began with a Walk for Peace and was later followed by a news conference announcing the police department’s acquisition of ShotSpotter technology that can sense gunfire.

Saturday’s event came hours after a teenage boy was hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lauderhill, a source told Local 10 News.

It also comes less than a week after a Memorial Day shooting on the Hollywood Broadwalk injured nine people.

Police said the shooting arose out of an altercation between two groups and a suspect has not been identified in both shootings.

According to Lauderhill officials, the event was also intended to empower residents by sharing economic and health resources.

Attendees had access to organizations that promote physical and mental health as well as financial independence for people of all ages,

The Health Foundation of South Florida was there to help encourage residents to join their nonprofit so they could enjoy healthier and more prosperous lives.

According to a news release, the organization has awarded over $140 million to nonprofits providing programs and services in Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties.

For more information, please visit hfsf.org.