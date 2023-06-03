Tree falls on van during storm in Miami-Dade

81º

A tree fell on top of a van during a storm on Friday afternoon in Miami-Dade County, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel and police officers responded and found the car was unoccupied in the Westview neighborhood.

No one was injured, but the tree remained on the car at about 5 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 119 Street and 27 Avenue.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

