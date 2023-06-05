In Denver for NBA Finals, Heat fans find authentic cuisine at 130-year-old restaurant

Miami fans in Denver looking to get the most authentic dining experience may have found the spot.

Buckhorn Exchange is Denver’s oldest restaurant, established in 1893 with the first liquor license in the state.

Not much has changed in 130 years and over that time, it’s been a popular spot for many famous people.

“Five presidents, (including) John F. Kennedy,” said Buckhorn Exchange bar manager Stephanie Dubois. “Chief Sitting Bull sat at this bar.”

There is a cape water buffalo proudly on display that was killed by Teddy Roosevelt.

But what the restaurant is most famous for is Rocky Mountain oysters.

“We are a land-locked state,” said Dubois. “That is going to be bull testicles.”

As the saying goes…when in Denver.