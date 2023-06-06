Broward sex offender jailed again — this time for touching underage McDonald’s coworker, cops say

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A sex offender working as a shift manager at a Hallandale Beach McDonald’s was arrested over the weekend after touching an underage co-worker’s genitals, according to police.

Jakeem Quayshonne Jackson, 31, has been on the state sex offender registry since March of 2022. He was on probation, having pleaded no contest to lewd and lascivious molestation after authorities accused him of touching a paraplegic man’s penis while working for a contractor for Broward County’s TOPS paratransit service.

Now the Lauderhill man is back in jail, again accused of lewd and lascivious molestation on the job — but this time targeting an underage girl he was supervising.

According to an arrest report from the Hallandale Beach Police Department, authorities were called to the McDonald’s at 111 N. Federal Highway Sunday morning after a worker said Jackson had been “behaving in an inappropriate fashion” the previous day.

The girl told police that Jackson first gave her an unwanted hug, continuing to hold on to her as she pulled away, then “continually approached” her afterward and touched her vagina over her clothing.

“Video of the incident was provided by the victim showing (Jackson) repeatedly approaching her despite her shouting for (him) to leave her alone,” Hallandale Beach police Officer Dayron Chaleton wrote in the report.

Police redacted the rest of the report.

Jackson was being held in the Broward Main Jail pending trial on the probation violation.