WATCH LIVE: Opening statements begin in trial of former Parkland school resource deputy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Opening statements begin Wednesday in the trial of former Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Scot Peterson who is accused of taking cover instead of action during the Parkland school massacre.

Following the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were killed, the police response was scrutinized.

Heavy criticism of inaction fell on the school resource officer -- Peterson.

The now former BSO deputy was fired and eventually charged for failing to confront the shooter.

Peterson is facing seven counts of child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury.

Peterson has defended his actions, saying he did not know where the gunman was and he thought a sniper may have been targeting the building.

“I would not want any law enforcement officer in the country to experience this,” Peterson told reporters during jury selection.

Last week, Broward County Judge Martin S. Fein ruled that the jury would not be traveling to see the site of the shooting, the 1200 building of the school.

Peterson’s trial is expected to run through mid-August with 60 to 80 witnesses taking the stand in all. There are six jurors and four alternates.