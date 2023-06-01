Judge rules Scot Peterson jurors won’t visit Marjory Stoneman Douglas 1200 building

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Jurors in the Scot Peterson case will not be visiting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Peterson, a former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy, is accused of failing to confront the gunman who shot and killed 17 students and faculty, injuring 17 others, on Feb. 14, 2018.

He is facing 11 charges: seven counts of child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury.

Peterson, 60, retired after the shooting with a $104,000 pension.

On Thursday, the judge in the case ruled that the jury would not be traveling to see the site of the shooting, the 1200 building of the school.

Peterson’s defense attorney sent Local 10 News a statement regarding the ruling, which read:

“While we are disappointed that jurors won’t be able to visit the school to see the area around the 1200 building, we are extremely grateful that the judge didn’t permit the State to walk them through the inside of the building as that would have no relevance to the issues in dispute and only serve to traumatize jurors by exposing them to the dried blood of injured and dead children.”

Jury selection will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, from June 2-13.

The trial is scheduled to begin on June 15.

The judge’s order can be viewed below: