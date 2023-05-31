Here is the trial schedule for ex-deputy accused of failing to confront Parkland school shooter

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson, right, speaks with his defense lawyer Mark Eiglarsh following a hearing in his case at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Monday, May 22, 2022. Broward County prosecutors charged Peterson, a former Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, with criminal charges for failing to enter the 1200 Building at the school and confront the shooter, Nikolas Cruz, during a mass shooting at the Parkland high school five years ago. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Scot Peterson, a former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy, stands accused of failing to confront the shooter during the massacre on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland.

Peterson, 60, who retired with a $104,000 pension after the shooting, is facing 11 charges: Seven counts of felony child neglect, three counts of misdemeanor culpable negligence, and one count of perjury.

The school shooter, who is serving life in prison, pleaded guilty to killing 17 and wounding 17 at the school’s 1200 building. Peterson arrived at the building after the shooter had killed 11 on the first floor, so prosecutors charged him for the victims shot on the third floor after he decided not to go in the building.

Broward County Circuit Judge Martin Fein is presiding over the case. The trial will begin a day after attorneys find the six jurors and four alternate jurors who will decide Peterson’s fate.

Coverage of the case

Jury selection, which started on May 31, is set to continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, from June 2-13. The trial is then set to be held from June 15 to Aug. 11.

May 22

May 30

May 31

Here is the judge’s schedule:

Scot Peterson's case schedule (BSO)