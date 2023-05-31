Here is the trial schedule for ex-deputy accused of failing to confront Parkland school shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Scot Peterson, a former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy, stands accused of failing to confront the shooter during the massacre on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland.
Peterson, 60, who retired with a $104,000 pension after the shooting, is facing 11 charges: Seven counts of felony child neglect, three counts of misdemeanor culpable negligence, and one count of perjury.
The school shooter, who is serving life in prison, pleaded guilty to killing 17 and wounding 17 at the school’s 1200 building. Peterson arrived at the building after the shooter had killed 11 on the first floor, so prosecutors charged him for the victims shot on the third floor after he decided not to go in the building.
Broward County Circuit Judge Martin Fein is presiding over the case. The trial will begin a day after attorneys find the six jurors and four alternate jurors who will decide Peterson’s fate.
Coverage of the case
Jury selection, which started on May 31, is set to continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, from June 2-13. The trial is then set to be held from June 15 to Aug. 11.
May 22
May 30
May 31
Here is the judge’s schedule: