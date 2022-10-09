Parkland school shooting verdict: Count 6 in penalty phase is Alyssa Alhadeff

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer announced on Oct. 13 that a divided jury recommended life in prison without the possibility of parole as punishment for the Parkland school shooter on count six of first-degree murder.

Count six of 17 in the penalty phase is for the murder of Alyssa Alhadeff who Nikolas Cruz killed on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer.

Alyssa, 14, a freshman, was in classroom 1216 when she was shot eight times and she died of her wounds, according to Chief Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz. The honors student was a winning debater, a star soccer midfielder, and a regular volunteer at homeless shelters.

Dr. Rebecca M. McDougall, who performed the autopsy, said during her testimony in court on July 26, that Alyssa suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the left side of her chest and wounds to her left hand, right shoulder, right arm, and right upper chest.

The prosecution team that is seeking the death penalty for the Parkland school shooter continued to call the grieving relatives of the slain victims to read statements at Broward County court on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale.

Dr. Rebecca M. MacDougall testified on July 26 about the autopsies she performed after the 2018 Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

