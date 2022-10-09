Parkland school shooting verdict: Count 1 in penalty phase is Luke Hoyer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer announced on Oct. 13 that a divided jury recommended life in prison without the possibility of parole as punishment for the Parkland school shooter on count one of first-degree murder.

Count one of 17 in the penalty phase was for the murder of Luke Hoyer who Nikolas Cruz killed on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to Scherer.

Luke, 15, a freshman, was standing outside classroom 1215 waiting to be allowed back inside when he was shot twice and died of his wounds, according to Chief Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz.

Dr. Terrill Tops, who performed the autopsy, said he suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and torso, and the wound to the neck was fatal.

His parents, Gena and Tom Hoyer, and his sister Abby Hoyer testified that Luke played basketball and had plans of joining the MSD football team in his sophomore year.

Cruz also killed his classmates, Martin Duque and Gina Montalto, who were next to him in the alcove by the classroom door on the first floor.

Interactive graphic: The choices jurors made on the verdict form

Watch videos of court testimony

Grieving mother Gena Hoyer reads her victim impact statement

Grieving father Tom Hoyer reads his victim impact statement

Grieving sister Abby Hoyer reads her victim impact statement

Dr. Terrill Tops performed the autopsy

Interactive graphic on the penalty phase