Parkland school shooting verdict: Count 16 in penalty phase is Jaime Guttenberg

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer announced on Oct. 13 that a divided jury recommended life in prison without the possibility of parole as punishment for the Parkland school shooter on count 16 of first-degree murder.

Count 16 of 17 in the penalty phase is for the murder of Jaime Guttenberg who Nikolas Cruz killed on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to Scherer.

Jaime, 14, a freshman, was on the 1200 building’s third floor running to the stairwell when Cruz shot her, according to Chief Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz.

Coral Springs Detective David Alfin testified on July 22 that he found Jaime’s body in the third-floor landing, near where Cruz abandoned his rifle and vest.

Dr. Marlon Osbourne, a forensic pathologist with the medical examiner’s office, performed her autopsy. He testified Jaime died of gunshot wounds to the neck and torso.

Jaime was dedicated to dancing and she was a competitive member of the Dance Theatre Extreme Team.

Ernest Rospierski's tone in court during his testimony in court overshadowed his heroism on Feb. 14, 2018, while on the 1200 building's third floor of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

