1 detained after reports of student with gun at Fort Lauderdale school

Sky 10 over police outside Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A student was detained for questioning Thursday morning after police received reports about a student on the campus of a Fort Lauderdale school who was allegedly armed with a gun, authorities confirmed.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, officers responded to Dillard High School, located at to 2501 NW 11th St., at 9:05 a.m. in reference to reports of a student who showed another student the weapon.

Police said as officers were searching the school, they were informed that the student in question had left campus.

Police said the student was located at 9:54 a.m. in the 700 block of Northwest 10th Avenue and safely taken into custody.

He was not found with a gun in his possession, authorities said.

Both Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary were placed on lockdown during the investigation.

Police said detectives are continuing to investigate the claims and working to determine whether the student will be criminally charged.

Broward County Public Schools released a statement saying that the school was on a “secure status” as police investigated “a report of a possible weapon on campus and a separate incident involving possible trespassing.”

“All students and staff are safe,” the statement read.

The all clear has since been given at both schools.