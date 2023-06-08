86º

Woman turns up dead in Miami-Dade canal

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Miami Fire Rescue personnel respond to a canal on Thursday in El Portal. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Detectives are working on an unsolved mystery: The body of a dead woman turned up in a canal on Thursday in Miami-Dade County.

Fire Rescue personnel and police officers responded to the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 85 Street at the village of El Portal.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Frine Gomez and Luis Castro contributed to this report.

