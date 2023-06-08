FBI arrests fugitive wanted for Puerto Rico casino fraud, South Florida armored truck heist

Federal agents arrested Emanduel Victoria, 28, who was a fugitive wanted in both Puerto Rico and South Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – FBI agents announced on Thursday that Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies had arrested a 28-year-old fugitive who was wanted for casino fraud in Puerto Rico and an armored truck heist in South Florida.

Emanduel Victoria, who lives in Hollywood, has been in federal custody since Wednesday after the armored truck heist outside of a Bank of America branch in Pembroke Pines, according to the FBI.

Pembroke Pines police officers talked to witnesses who said Victoria was armed when he robbed the courier outside of the bank near the corner of Pines Boulevard and Northwest 184 Avenue, according to police.

The courier shot at Victoria who fled in a black Nissan Altima with a bag full of cash before BSO deputies arrested him a few hours later in Dania Beach, according to the FBI.

Meanwhile, in Puerto Rico, Victoria was wanted for manipulating an electronic roulette wheel at the Tropical Casino de Bayamón to steal about $43,000, according to law enforcement in Puerto Rico.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477, the FBI at 754-703-2000, or Puerto Rican authorities at 787-343-2020.