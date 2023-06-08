79º

Husband of Florida Keys parasailing victim speaks about horrifying crash that occurred last May

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The husband of a woman killed in a Florida Keys parasailing accident is speaking about what happened.

Srinivasrao Alaparthi’s wife, 33-year-old Supraja Alaparthi, and two children were dropped and dragged through the water by an inflated parasail before colliding with the old seven-mile bridge in May of 2021.

Authorities have since arrested 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch.

Alaparthi spoke with ABC News Gio Benitez about when he saw Couch cut the parasail’s rope that led to the tragic results.

“I didn’t observe what exactly he’s doing, but when exactly he cut the rope it all kind of, like…fragmented,” he said. “That situations were crazy. But obviously, whatever he was doing, it was concerning for all of us.”

Alaparthi’s 10-year-old son and 7-year-old nephew were injured in the crash.

Police said Couch violated five commercial parasailing statutes and he was charged with one count of manslaughter.

David Dwork

