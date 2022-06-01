Official report provides new information on fatal parasailing accident

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The fiancé of the Good Samaritan who jumped into action following Monday’s deadly parasailing accident remembers receiving a desperate call.

“He was pretty frantic on the call, he said call 911 right away,” said Kasey Platt.

Her fiancé, John Callion, works as a fishing guide and was out on his boat when he witnessed a parasail with three people attached blowing into the old Seven Mile Bridge in Marathon.

Platt described what he said on the call to Local 10 News’ Janine Stanwood.

“I just watched a parasail rope snap and I’m on my way to go try to save the people,” Platt recalled Callion saying.

Florida Wish and Wildlife released a report on the tragic accident Tuesday night.

According to the report, “The captain cut the line tethered to the three victims” because the parasail was “pegging.”

That is phrase used to describe when a parasail turns into a sail in high winds and could potentially drag the boat.

The woman and two children were dropped and “dragged through the water by the inflated parasail...through and across the surface of the water” before colliding with the bridge, the report states.

After the collision, Callion’s white center console arrived on scene to help.

He and passengers performed CPR on the victims before racing everyone to the docks at the nearby Sunset Grille restaurant.

“There was a young child on a stretcher being worked and there was a woman who was being worked on,” Platt said.

Platt also said her fiancé usually does his tarpon fishing off Long Key, not Marathon.

But on Monday, he decided to take clients near the old Seven Mile Bridge.

“He was certainly put in the right place at the right time for that reason,” she said.