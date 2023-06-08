WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of trial for former Parkland school resource deputy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Thursday marks day 2 in the trial of former Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Scot Peterson who is accused of taking cover instead of action during the Parkland school massacre.

On Monday, the jury heard opening statements from the state and the defense.

Peterson’s defense attorney, Mark Eiglarsh said his client was the sacrificial lam thrown under the bus by a former ego-maniac of a sheriff, who after taking heat from a CNN town hall suddenly found someone to redirect the national outrage to.

Assistant State Attorney Steven Klinger, on the other hand, told the jury Peterson failed to carry out his duties, taking cover as far away from the shooter as he could possibly be.

“The defendant and Green Leaf are on the other end of the building – they are at the far other end of the building outside. They are about as far away from the shooter as they could possibly be,” Klinger said.

A total of 17 people were killed in the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Peterson is facing seven counts of child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury. The charges stem from those killed or injured on the third floor of the 1200 Building.

Those killed on the third floor include Meadow Pollack, Cara Loughran, Peter Wang, Jaime Guttenberg, Scott Beigel and Joaquin Oliver.

Those injured on the third floor include Marian Kabachenko, Stacy Lippel, Kyle Laman and Anthony Borges.