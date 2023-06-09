BSO: Man arrested after stabbing 2 victims following ‘domestic disturbance’ in Tamarac

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 24-year-old Taurus Sanders Thursday after he was accused of stabbing a man and woman during a domestic disturbance in Tamarac, authorities said.

According to BSO, deputies responded to a domestic dispute call around 8:45 a.m. near the 5900 block of Northwest 57th Court.

Upon arrival, deputies said an adult male and an adult female were stabbed during the disturbance.

Authorities said both victims were transported by Tamarac Fire Rescue to a nearby hospital with injuries that were considered to be non-life threatening.

BSO confirmed Thursday night detectives arrested 24-year-old Taurus Sanders in reference to the incident.

Investigators have not released the ages or identities of both victims.

A motive for the stabbings has not been determined.

According to jail records, Sanders is facing charges of child neglect with great bodily harm and domestic battery.

Authorities said he was booked into Broward County’s Main Jail and is being held without bond.

BSO detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and are urging anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.