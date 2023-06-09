Double murder trial for South Florida rapper YNW Melly now set to begin

Double murder trial for famed South Florida rapper YNW Melly is expected to begin in June

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The double murder trial for famed South Florida rapper YNW Melly is set to begin next week.

Jury selection was completed on Friday.

Opening statements are set for Monday.

YNW Melly, whose real is name is Jamell Demons, is accused of shooting and killing Anthony “YNW Sackchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. in Oct. 2018.

Both victims were also rappers, and Demons’ lawyer said Williams and Thomas were Demons’ best friends.

Jury selection began in May.

Demons’ mother Jamie King was hopeful the trial was going to begin at the beginning of June.

Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty if Demons is convicted.

Demons’ biggest hit on YouTube is the song “Murder on My Mind.”