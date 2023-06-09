Dramatic body cam video shows tense takedown of North Miami Beach murder suspect

Body camera video shows Hollywood police arresting the suspect in an execution-style murder in North Miami Beach.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Newly-obtained body camera video shows Hollywood police arresting a man suspected in a fatal robbery turned shooting in North Miami Beach.

Marcus Ealy, 20, was arrested June 1 in connection to the early-morning shooting death of 22-year-old Marcus Johnson Jr. in an industrial area near the Golden Glades interchange in late May.

Immediately after the shooting, law enforcement was looking for a Nissan Maxima.

They spotted it and then followed it into Everglades Holiday Park and a dead end. The suspect had nowhere to go — so he ran.

The video shows police holding Ealy at gunpoint. He then tried to run again. Finally Hollywood police were able to get him into custody.

Sources believe Ealy was the shooter in the murder. He faces a variety of charges, including murder.

A second suspect in the shooting hasn’t been caught.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.