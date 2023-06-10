4 kids make it through 40 days in jungle after surviving plane crash that killed their mother

The Colombian military released images of the search crew that found a group of children who were lost alone in the jungle for 40 days after surviving a plane crash.

One-year-old Cristin; 4-year-old Tien, 9-year-old Soleiny, and 13-year-old Lesly were lost in the world’s largest tropical rainforest for 40 days after walking away from a fatal plane crash in Colombia.

Early Saturday morning, a military helicopter flew the four survivors after their rescue Friday from the remote Amazon jungle to a town’s airport where they boarded a plane to fly to the capital city of Bogotá.

The military had been searching for the siblings since May 1. They had boarded a Cessna 206, registered as HK 2803 and operated by Avianline Charter, with their mother, Magdalena Mucutuy.

Hernando Murcia, the pilot; was flying with Herman Mendoza, the co-pilot, from the remote village of Araracuara north to the town of San José del Guaviare when he reported engine failure and shouted, “MAYDAY!”

The single-engine propeller plane dived into the dense rainforest. It took a Colombian military search team over two weeks to find the wreckage and the bodies of Murcia, Mendoza, and Mucutuy.

Colombian soldiers stand for a photo with the four children who survived the plane crash that killed their mother and 40 days lost in the jungle. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

With the hope that the children had survived, volunteers and dozens of soldiers, some in helicopters and planes, joined the search that made headlines worldwide.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro wrongly reported the rescue on May 18. On Friday, Petro had images to support his report that the kids were on their way to get medical treatment.

A military rescue dog vanished during the search that also involved members of Colombian Indigenous communities in Siona and Araracuara.

Colombian soldiers find four children who survived 40 days lost in the jungle after a plane crash. (Courtesy photo)

The four siblings and their late mother are members of the Witoto tribe, an Indigenous people in southeastern Colombia and northern Peru.

Mendoza was a leader of the Yaruro tribe, a Circum-Caribbean Indigenous people. Colombian authorities praised his advocacy work at both the local and national levels after news of his death.

Petro, who was returning to Bogotá on Friday from Cuba after negotiations with what was left of the leftist guerrilla he had once belonged to, told reporters that he was planning to meet the children on Saturday.

Related social media (Colombian authorities):

¡Carrera por la vida!



Los menores indígenas rescatados son transbordados del helicóptero #Ángel de su @FuerzaAereaCol al avión ambulancia #FAC, junto a expertos en traslados aeromédicos.#AEstaHora despegan desde San José del Guaviare rumbo a Bogotá.#MiFuerzaAérea🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/27amu1lNrF — Fuerza Aérea Colombiana (@FuerzaAereaCol) June 10, 2023

#AEstaHora comandos de la @FuerzaAereaCol sacan de la espesa selva a los 4 niños. El helicóptero 🚁 está a más de 60 mts de altura. Los árboles 🌳 son muy altos y la visibilidad es casi nula. Van al helipuerto habilitado en medio de la selva para esta operación.



Del helipuerto… pic.twitter.com/P7RYWDV9oi — Mindefensa (@mindefensa) June 10, 2023 Aeronave C-295 de su @FuerzaAereaCol despega #AEstaHora en configuración ambulancia para traslado de niños indígenas, encontrados a 3.5 km del punto del accidente en Caquetá, a bordo médicos militares de la #FAC entre ellos, 1 neonatólogo, 1 pediatra y 2 médicos aeroespaciales. pic.twitter.com/7u7IG6PxX8 — Fuerza Aérea Colombiana (@FuerzaAereaCol) June 10, 2023

La alegría es inmensa, el agradecimiento a nuestras @FuerzasMilCol y comunidades indígenas será eterno. Nunca dejamos de buscarlos hasta que el milagro llegó. #OperaciónEsperanza pic.twitter.com/iVWPCOTpYv — Mindefensa (@mindefensa) June 10, 2023

Photos of the crash site and search

FILE - In this photo released by Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office, a soldier stands in front of the wreckage of a Cessna C206, May 18, 2023, that crashed in the jungle of Solano in the Caqueta state of Colombia. The discovery of footprints on May 30 of a small foot rekindled the hope of finding the children alive after their plane crashed on May 1. Soldiers found the wreckage and the bodies of three adults, including the pilot and the children's mother. (Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office via AP, File)

Volunteers from an Indigenous tribe wait to board a military helicopter to join the search for lost children in Calamar, Colombia, on May 23. (AP Foto/Fernando Vergara) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)