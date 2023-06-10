HSBC looking to find forever homes for Great Pyrenees, 13-year-old cat

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

Cherie Wachter, VP of Marketing at the HSBC, brought out 4-year-old “Rocco.”

Wachter said Rocco is a 70-pound Great Pyrenees and is considered to be smaller in size since the breed can have dogs that weigh up to 100+ pounds.

According to Wachter, Rocco was previously living in a car with a homeless family. His previous owners shaved him down due to his matted fur, but typically his coat is fluffy.

Wachter advised owners that have dogs like Rocco with longer coats to get groomed on a regular basis to avoid tangled fur that would make them uncomfortable.

She said that Rocco is a bit shy around other dogs, but he should be fine with a slower introduction to another dog.

Wachter said she is unsure how Rocco is with children or cats and isn’t expected to grow anymore.

The Humane Society of Broward County also informed Local 10 viewers about a 13-year-old cat named “Cupcake.”

Wachter said Cupcake is good with other cats and is looking to find a forever home.

Cupcake the cat is looking to find a forever home. (WPLG)

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

For more information on how to adopt any animal or schedule a visit, click here.