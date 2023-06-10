MCSO: 61-year-old man dies after snorkeling incident in Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a 61-year-old man died Friday afternoon following a snorkeling incident near Sand Key Lighthouse off Key West,” authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, Paul Lynn Russell was snorkeling from a commercial Fury Water Adventures boat at approximately 2 p.m. when he required assistance and was helped back to the vessel.

Linhardt said a crew and other boat customers began CPR on Russell.

According to authorities, the U.S. Coast Guard brought Russell ashore where he was transported to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island and was pronounced dead.

Investigators said foul play does not appear to be a factor in the investigation.

Autopsy results are pending.