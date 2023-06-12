Apparent road rage shooting turns fatal following Cutler Bay fender bender

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A Miami man is facing a murder charge following an apparent road rage shooting that occurred last week.

According to police, 31-year-old Amir Boodoo was involved in a crash with another vehicle at approximately 10:23 p.m. Friday.

It happened in the area of Southwest 211th Street and 112th Avenue in Cutler Bay.

When officers arrived, they found the victim slumped over the steering wheel of a 2003 blue Hyundai Elantra. He would be pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

While rendering aid, a witness approached them and yelled that another man shot at the victim’s vehicle and pointed in Boodoo’s direction, according to his his arrest report.

Officers said they found a 9 mm semi-automatic gun in his waistband and took him into custody.

According to authorities, an investigation revealed that Boodoo and the victim were both traveling east on 211th Street when Boodoo, who was driving a 2021 gray Toyota Highlander, passed the victim’s car and attempted to get into his lane.

The victim crashed his car into Boodoo’s rear bumper, police said.

Authorities said Boodoo then got out of his car and approached the victim as he was calling for emergency services. The victim could be heard in the recording asking Boodoo to drive to a nearby parking lot, the arrest report stated.

Police said as the victim began driving to the parking lot, he began passing Boodoo, who was seen shooting three rounds toward the vehicle, striking the victim.

After being read his rights, Boodoo confessed to the shooting and was taken to jail without incident, authorities said.