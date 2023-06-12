Man accused of shooting into Marathon mobile home during crowded party

MARATHON, Fla. – Deputies in the Florida Keys arrested an 18-year-old man after they said he shot into a mobile home in Marathon during a crowded party late Sunday night.

Eric Cassanova Townes, of Stock Island, was charged with shooting into an occupied residence, improper display of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and a probation violation.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies were called to the Trailerama Mobile Home Park at 1571 Overseas Highway at around 10:45 p.m.

Linhardt said as 30 to 40 mostly young people gathered at a party outside of a mobile home, Townes fired at least once during an altercation, striking the trailer. No one was hurt.

Townes, whose criminal history includes previous firearms violations, left and hid at a nearby gas station, where authorities located him following a search by MCSO, the Florida Highway Patrol and the U.S. Border Patrol.

He was being held in the Monroe County Jail on a $55,000 bond and was set to be arraigned July 12.

Townes was previously accused of stealing a Jeep back in October.