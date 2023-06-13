Broward School Board approves Interim Superintendent’s administrative shake-up despite concerns

BROWARD COUNTY. Fla. – With only a few days before the Broward School Board is expected to name a permanent superintendent, the interim one’s administrative shake-up received approval Tuesday despite concerns from other board members.

Local 10 News spoke with Broward County Interim Superintendent Earlene Smiley who said that the reorganization plan she released Friday ensures it.

“Our students are going to show up in August and they are going to expect us to be ready to serve,” Smiley said.

“You have quality leadership at the district level — these individuals are ready,” she added.

Smiley’s plan includes tens of thousands of dollars in raises in promotions for some district officials, demotions and non-renewal for others along with reassignments.

“I hope that someday we have an executive policy that says executives can’t get a pay raise bigger than the teachers’ pay raise--that’s what the community supports,” said Broward School Board member Allen Zeman.

Some Broward School Board members not only took issue with the process, but the timing as well.

“The changes before us are extensive. Some did not follow policy and are not appropriate when we could have a new superintendent in just days,” said Broward School Board Member Sarah Leonard.

“I was hired to ready the system for the new leader,” Smiley said. “Any leader coming in that takes on the responsibility of wholesale changes without studying the infrastructure that you have supported is a dangerous leader.”

Smiley was brought on as interim superintendent in February. The school board is expected to vote on her replacement on Thursday.