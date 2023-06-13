87º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Key West businessman now charged with 1st-degree murder in 21-year-old’s shooting death

Grand jury indictment upgrades charge

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Key West, Monroe County, Florida Keys, Crime
Lloyd Preston Brewer III (MCSO)

KEY WEST, Fla. – A Key West strip mall owner accused of shooting and killing a 21-year-old man urinating on the side of his building has had his murder charge upgraded following an indictment by a Monroe County grand jury.

The indictment against Lloyd Preston Brewer III was issued Thursday in Monroe County court.

Originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of Garrett Hughes, Brewer has now been charged with first-degree murder, in addition to counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and violation of a concealed firearm permit.

Prosecutors allege that Brewer, 57, shot and killed Hughes just before 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 13 after confronting a shirtless and unarmed Hughes for urinating behind Conch Town Liquor & Lounge at 3340 N. Roosevelt Blvd.

The bar is a tenant of a multi-storefront building at the Searstown shopping center owned by Brewer and his family.

Brewer tried to claim self-defense following the shooting, but prosecutors said video evidence contradicted that claim. In interrogation footage obtained by Local 10 News, Brewer told Key West police detectives: “I stood my ground.”

He remains held in the Monroe County Jail without bond, according to jail records. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 7.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

email

facebook

twitter