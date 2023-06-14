Arrest warrant details moments leading up to fatal shooting of well-known Miami business owner

MIAMI – An arrest warrant obtained Wednesday by Local 10 News details the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of a well-known business owner in Miami’s Liberty City.

The shooting of Nader Aweidah, 46, also known as “Bubba,” occurred the morning of June 6 at the Perfect Auto Paint & Body Shop, in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 75th Street.

Ferris Phillips II, 38, turned himself in to Fort Lauderdale police that night. He was transferred to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Tuesday, where he is being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge.

According to his arrest warrant, Phillips went inside Aweidah’s office inside the body shop shortly before 11 a.m. that morning and demanded to speak with him.

Nader Aweidah.

Miami police said a witness who was inside the office at the time told them that Aweidah told Phillips he needed to wait, at which point Phillips sat on a couch until the witness left.

According to the warrant, surveillance video shows Phillips following the witness out of the office. He then looks around the body shop before going back inside, authorities said.

Police said Phillips then went back into the office where he immediately started shooting at Aweidah before running out of the building. Aweidah was shot multiple times.

The witness, who hadn’t yet driven away, told detectives that he saw the suspect running outside after the shooting and identified him to police in a photo lineup.

According to the warrant, Phillips provided a statement to officers, however that statement was redacted from the publicly released report.

A motive for the shooting was not mentioned in the warrant.

Body shop employee Richard Rios described Aweidah as an “extraordinary person.”

“He had a heart of gold and he would take the shirt off his back for anyone,” Rios said.

In addition to the body shop, Aweidah also owned Bubba’s Supermarket.

READ ARREST WARRANT BELOW: