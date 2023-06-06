Developing: Man dies after shooting in Miami’s Liberty City, police say

A man died during a shooting on Tuesday morning in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, police said.

Fire rescue personnel and police officers responded to the corner of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 75 Street, in the area that is also known as Model City.

Police officers used crime scene tape to close access to two businesses: Bubba’s Supermarket and Perfect Auto Paint & Body Shop.

Police did not release the identity of the victim, who witnesses identified as a business owner.

State corporate records show Nader Aweidah is the registered owner of both of the businesses police officers closed after the shooting. Miami-Dade County property records show Ayoub Shahin is the owner of the buildings that house both businesses.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez contributed to this report.

