Hollywood Beach Broadwalk shooting: Videos show teens arguing before bullets injure toddler, 8 others

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Two teenage boys and three young adults were facing criminal charges on Tuesday over the Memorial Day shooting that injured nine people — including a toddler — in Hollywood Beach.

Jordan Burton, 15, and Ariel Cardahn Paul, 16, fired handguns after two groups got into an argument on May 29 at the Broadwalk, according to the Hollywood Police Department.

The suspects also include three 18-year-old men: Lionel Jean-Charles Jr., Keshawn Stewart, and Morgan Deslouches, who had a stolen Smith & Wesson pistol, police said.

Barbara Engel recently said her 16-month-old son, Amari, was among the nine injured during the shooting and he had a long recovery ahead of him to be able to walk on his own again.

Jordan, Ariel, and Jean-Charles are facing one count of attempted murder in the first degree, eight counts of attempted murder in the second degree, and one count of carrying a concealed firearm, records show.

Stewart is facing a charge of carrying a concealed firearm. Deslouches is facing charges of grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and removing or altering the serial number of a gun, records show.

The US Marshalls and the FBI assisted HPD. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Timeline