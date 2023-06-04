Mother of toddler injured in Hollywood mass shooting says child has long recovery ahead

Barbara Engel speaks after her 16-month-old son Amari was shot in the leg during a mass shooting on Hollywood Beach.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Nine people survived gunshot wounds while celebrating Memorial Day on Hollywood Beach last week.

Among the victims was a 16-month-old boy named Amari.

“He’s doing ok, he can’t walk for a little while,” said Barbara Engel, Amari’s mother. “It’s still hard to see him go through this. As a very active 1 year old who just began walking, he should be experiencing his first moments.”

Amari was shot in the leg. Engel said watching her son in pain is extremely tough.

“He’s having a hard time and has some pain, and he’ll have some recovering to do,” she said.

Three people arrested in Hollywood Broadwalk shooting. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

Cellphone video captured the moments after the shooting as people lay wounded on the beach.

The shooting was a result of two groups arguing.

Bullets flew in every direction.

Latroya Stone’s son was also hit by gunfire.

“Shot in the chest, in the stomach,” Stone said. “He had to have surgery on his stomach.”

U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force and Hollywood police officers brought Jordan Burton into custody Saturday afternoon.

He is the third person arrested in connection to the shooting.

Police are working to locate Ariel Cardahn Paul and Lionel Jean Charles Jr.

suspects (Hollywood Police Department)

“They need to hurry up and find the other two involved in the shooting,” said Stone.

Authorities want the public to know that anyone helping those suspects in any way will also be facing serious charges and jail time.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.