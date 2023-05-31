FBI seeking photos, videos to identify suspects in Hollywood Broadwalk mass shooting

The FBI is looking for any photos and videos that could help identify suspects in a Memorial Day shooting at a popular Florida beach promenade in which nine people were wounded, including a 1-year-old child.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The FBI is looking for any photos and videos that could help identify suspects in a Memorial Day mass shooting along the Hollywood Broadwalk in which nine people were wounded, including a 1-year-old child.

The FBI issued a statement Wednesday asking for people to upload any visual evidence from the shooting to a page on their website.

“When the FBI has established digital media tip lines in the past, the public responded with a tremendous volume of information that is then reviewed by investigators,” the bureau statement said.

Authorities are searching for three suspects in the shooting, which police said began as a group of people fought in front of a busy stretch of shops around 7 p.m. Monday.

Two people involved in the altercation that led to the shooting, Morgan Deslouches and Keshawn Paul Stewart, have been arrested on firearms charges, police said. Both men are 18 and live in Hollywood and Dania Beach, respectively.

Five handguns have been recovered, including one that was reported stolen in the Miami area and another in Texas, they said.

The shooting happened during busy holiday weekend festivities at the popular beach destination.

Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said four children between the ages of 1 and 17 were hit, along with five adults between 25 and 65. Six of those who were shot were hospitalized in stable condition and three were released after treatment.

The names of those wounded have not been released. Police have released 911 calls made after the shooting, however.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 800-225-5324 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.