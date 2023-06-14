Broward principals interview final 3 candidates in search of district’s next superintendent

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – As the Broward County School Board narrowed its search down to three finalists to find the district’s new superintendent, each candidate was asked questions Wednesday during a board meeting on their leadership plans.

All three candidates were interviewed by a panel of Broward County public school principals and were also asked about the changes they plan to make for underperforming schools, and much more.

The names of the three candidates are listed below:

Peter Licata , regional superintendent, Palm Beach County School District

Luis Solano , deputy superintendent, Detroit School District; former associate superintendent in Collier County and principal in Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Sito Narcisse , superintendent, East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana School District

One principal asked, “How will you ensure school-based leadership input is sought and applied to district decisions prior to creating and implementing initiatives and policies that directly impact the schools?”

“You are the heart and soul of this district and if I, as superintendent, am not listening to my principal leadership, I’m simply a member in this building (and) I am not in touch with what is going on in my schools,” said Licata.

“One is making sure I create a safe and secure environment for learning for kids,” said Narcisse. “Number two is focus on student achievement.”

The candidates will also be interviewed by members of the school board Thursday who will then make their selection for the county’s next superintendent.

The Broward School Board voted in February to find a new superintendent after deciding to immediately part ways with controversial former schools chief Vickie Cartwright.

To review applicants’ video responses to three pre-determined questions, resumes and a complete timeline of the superintendent search process, visit browardschools.com/supersearch.