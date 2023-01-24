Broward School Board to vote again on whether to fire Superintendent Cartwright

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A special Broward School Board meeting is being held Tuesday in which the board will vote on whether to fire Superintendent Vickie Cartwright.

The vote comes after Board Member and Chair Lori Alhadeff told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that she planned to ask the board to fire Cartwright without cause Tuesday, giving her the 60-day notice required under her contract.

Cartwright’s last day on the job would be March 25.

“I think it’s important to have this done and executed according to her contract and as quickly as possible,” Alhadeff told the Sun Sentinel. “I don’t think it’s healthy for this district to keep continuing with Dr. Cartwright’s leadership after she is terminated. I think it creates more disruption and chaos.”

New board member Allen Zeman had filed a motion this month to fire Cartwright, with her last day being June 30.

Tuesday’s vote comes a day after Scott Strauss, vice chancellor of the Department of Education’s Office of Safe Schools, wrote in a letter that Cartwright failed to turn over documents to the state regarding school safety data for the district.

It also comes two months after Gov. Ron DeSantis’s five appointees swiftly pushed the superintendent out during a public meeting to the shock of the other board members.

During that November meeting, Torey Alston, who was then-chair of the board, at some point brought up the idea to discuss the superintendent’s fate with the district.

Alston and board members Daniel Foganholi, Ryan Reiter, Kevin Tynan, and Manuel Serrano voted in favor of firing the superintendent.

The four elected members — Lori Alhadeff, Debra Hixon, Sarah Leonardi, and Nora Rupert — voted in support of Cartwright.

In December, the school board voted again on the issue, deciding to keep the superintendent who has held her position since February 2022.

“I like Dr. Cartwright. I think she is a very nice person, however I think it’s incumbent upon this board to realize when our superintendent is over her head,” said Alhadeff in December, who was one of the three to vote not to keep the superintendent.