‘It was worth it,’ anti-Trump protester says after leaving Miami jail

An anti-Trump protester is speaking out after getting arrested for running in front of former President Donald Trump’s motorcade on Tuesday.

MIAMI – Domenic Santana, 61, spoke to reporters Wednesday morning after bailing out of jail, saying he doesn’t regret his actions Tuesday afternoon as former President Donald Trump’s motorcade was leaving the federal courthouse in Miami.

“Yeah, it was worth it. Look, look,” Santana said, pointing at all the reporters who came out to speak with him. “I’m getting the message out. He shoulda been locked up a long time ago.”

Santana was in Doral earlier in the day Tuesday in a jail jumpsuit with a ball and chain and a sign that read “LOCK HIM UP” as he stood outside the Trump National resort.

Domenic Santana. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation)

“I grew up in New York City. I know what a con artist he is,” Santana told Local 10 News Tuesday.

Local 10 later obtained video of Santana still dressed in a black and white jail jumpsuit being detained by authorities after jumping in front of the caravan that was transporting Trump.

According to his arrest report, an undercover officer with the City of Miami Police Department spotted Santana standing on a sidewalk arguing with Trump supporters just before police blocked the intersection of Northwest First Avenue and Third Street to allow the former president to depart.

After police officers on motorcycles passed by, Santana ran into the middle of the street holding his sign up and blocking the motorcade from proceeding, causing one of the SUVs to swerve to avoid crashing into him, the report stated.

“I was running away from the mob that was hitting me and I just dodged for my safety and, all of a sudden, there’s the motorcade and there’s my sign, and then I got tackled down,” Santana said.

WATCH BELOW: Raw footage of Santana blocking motorcade, being detained:

“The defendant’s reckless actions of interrupting the motorcade put the former president’s life in danger,” the officer wrote in the arrest report. “The defendant’s actions caused the public and media to run toward him, storming the street while the defendant yelled at the Trump supporters as to entice them.”

“Was it important to you that he saw your sign?” one reporter asked Santana as he left the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Wednesday morning.

“Absolutely, and he did,” Santana responded.

According to the report, Santana tensed up his arms and pulled away as officers were trying to detain him during the incident.

The arresting officer noted in the report that Santana had been told by officers throughout the day to avoid the area where Trump supporters were to prevent any further conflict, but he continued coming back and “enticing the crowd.”

He was ultimately arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting an officer without violence and obstructing traffic.

“No, I’m not done. It’s just the beginning, " Santana said Wednesday. “Next time I’ll wear an orange one because that’s what’s inside.”